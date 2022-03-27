Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,456,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.54. 684,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.42 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

