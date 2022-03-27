iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 1.65% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.88 and a one year high of $70.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

