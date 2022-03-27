Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, an increase of 359.1% from the February 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MULN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 182,486,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,354,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

