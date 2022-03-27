Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Rises By 402.4%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 402.4% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,007. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.