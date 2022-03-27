Transcodium (TNS) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $207,927.19 and $40.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00112482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

