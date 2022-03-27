Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.