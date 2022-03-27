Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $676.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.40 million to $689.67 million. Clarivate reported sales of $428.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 3,066,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,754. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $81,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after purchasing an additional 572,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

