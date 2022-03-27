Zacks: Analysts Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). DHT posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

DHT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,287. The company has a market cap of $966.73 million, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 813,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

