Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) to report $471.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $417.97 million to $510.30 million. Cinemark posted sales of $114.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 312.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,959. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.