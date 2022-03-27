Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New $262,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW remained flat at $$76.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,576. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.