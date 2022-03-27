Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,351,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,152 in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RILY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.58. 159,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $91.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

