Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will announce ($3.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.22) and the lowest is ($4.50). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. 12,831,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,036,521. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $61.34.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.