Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,750 shares of company stock worth $2,545,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Redfin by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 2,388,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Redfin has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $72.69.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.