Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.36. 1,581,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,232. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $204.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

