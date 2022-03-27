Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

BSCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 361,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,427. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

