$0.74 EPS Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 754,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

