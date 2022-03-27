Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,999. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

