Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,516,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $431.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

