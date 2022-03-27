VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Hits $475,842.10

VNT Chain (VNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $475,842.10 and approximately $131,102.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

