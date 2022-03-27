Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $501,095.84 and $64.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,915.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.70 or 0.07079217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00280483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.80 or 0.00812186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013316 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.11 or 0.00467777 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.49 or 0.00448600 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

