Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Grows By 111.9%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,503,900 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the February 28th total of 4,013,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 669.6 days.

OTCMKTS NDGPF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

