Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Expands By 107.3%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEOAY shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 28,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,658. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4958 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

