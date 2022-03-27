$90.45 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to report $90.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $92.50 million. Skillz reported sales of $83.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $400.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.97 million to $401.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.65 million, with estimates ranging from $456.55 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SKLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 9,579,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Skillz has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.