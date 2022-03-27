Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Metallis Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 45,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
