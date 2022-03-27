Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Metallis Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 45,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About Metallis Resources (Get Rating)

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

