Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.25 Million

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will announce $667.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.50 million to $696.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.