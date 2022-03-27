Analysts Set The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Price Target at $25.67

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.
MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NYSE:MCS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 126,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,050. The firm has a market cap of $549.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Marcus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marcus (Get Rating)
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
