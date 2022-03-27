5,163 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

SBUX traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $87.45. 7,048,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,214,662. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.