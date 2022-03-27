Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 293 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 148,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.15. 677,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,538. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $154.53 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

