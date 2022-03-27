Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,621 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

