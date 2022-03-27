iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. 9,055,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,440,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.