Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.67. The stock had a trading volume of 722,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,390. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

