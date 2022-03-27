Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,831,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,897. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.