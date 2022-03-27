Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

CODX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,487. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

