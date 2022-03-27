Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

