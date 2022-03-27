Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 625,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 561,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. 570,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

