SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in SolarWinds by 142.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 39.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SWI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 499,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,637. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.