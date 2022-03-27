Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,189 shares of company stock worth $3,973,575. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 275,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

