PIN (PIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.46 or 0.07061831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.69 or 1.00115169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00047365 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

