One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.98. 138,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,358. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

