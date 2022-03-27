Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday.

Journey Energy stock remained flat at $$4.55 during trading on Friday. 381,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,673. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

