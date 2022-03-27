Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in McKesson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK traded up $6.53 on Friday, hitting $310.48. 1,129,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.85 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $310.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

