Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $37.03 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $162.11. 1,335,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,937. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

