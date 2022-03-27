Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,452,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $60.95. 5,442,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,938. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.