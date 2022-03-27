Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 490 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,482,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Brightworth raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $513.03. 2,551,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $360.55 and a 52 week high of $515.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.80. The company has a market capitalization of $482.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.