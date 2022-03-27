iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.12. 19,313,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596,346. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

