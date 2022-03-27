Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 170,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,257. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

