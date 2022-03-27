Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 633,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,647. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

