Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.67.

Several research firms have commented on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($165.93) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($175.82) to €153.00 ($168.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($191.21) to €171.00 ($187.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.