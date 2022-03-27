Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$151.11

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$151.11.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BMO traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,538. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$111.75 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

