Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,388.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 584,306 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $62.05. 2,269,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,327. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

